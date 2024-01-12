Tragic School Bus Crash In Rajasthan: 2 Dead, 20 Injured | Representative Image

On Thursday, a school bus traveling on an educational excursion in the Pali area of Rajasthan resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the injuries of twenty kids, as reported by PTI.

The tragedy happened on the Sumerpur bypass as the bus carrying 52 passengers, including students, teachers, and staff, was moving from Mehsana in Gujarat to Ramdevra in Jaisalmer, the officials said.

The bus and the approaching vehicle collided. Following their notification, law enforcement and administrative staff arrived to the location and took the injured people directly to the hospital.

Later, they moved the damaged cars to the side of the road and started the movement of traffic again.

20 school children hurt

According to SHO Sumerpur Laxman Singh, 20 schoolchildren were hurt in the accident, while Prakash (60) and Vipul Bhai (25), who were riding in the bus, perished.

According to the SHO, nine badly injured children were referred to Sirohi, and eleven injured children were taken to Shivganj Hospital. The bodies have been held in the hospital mortuary until the post-mortem, which will take place as soon as the relatives get here.

(With inputs from PTI)