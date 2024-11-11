 TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At 11 am On telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here
The results of the SSC and Intermediate exams will be released by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) today, November 11, 2024.

Monday, November 11, 2024
The results of the SSC and Intermediate exams will be released by the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) today, November 11, 2024. Beginning at 11 AM, students who took the TOSS exams in 2024 can view their results on the official TOSS website, telanganaopenschool.org.

Exam date and time:

Theory Exams Dates: October 3 to 9, 2024

Practical Exams Dates: October 16 to 23, 2024

Theory Exam Sessions:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

How to check the TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2024:

Step 1: Go to telanganaopenschool.org the official TOSS website.

Step 2: Locate and select the "Results of SSC Inter-Public Examinations 2024" tab.

Step 3: Students will be prompted to input their admit card number on a new page.

Step 4: Click "Submit" once the hall ticket number has been entered.

Step 5: You will see your result on the screen.

Step 6: It is recommended that students download the findings and save a printout for their records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

