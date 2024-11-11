 TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2024 Released: Check Your Scores Now! Direct Link Here
The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the results for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams on November 11. Students can check their mark sheets online at telanganaopenschool.org. The exams were held from October 3 to 9, and candidates will soon be able to apply for re-evaluation and re-counting.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results for the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations today, November 11. Students who participated in the exams can check their mark sheets online through the official TOSS website, telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC result 2024 link | TOSS Inter result 2024 link

The TOSS conducted the SSC and Intermediate theory examinations from October 3 to October 9. The results are now available, and candidates can download them by following these steps:

How to Download TOSS SSC and Intermediate Results 2024:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results on the official website.

Visit the official TOSS website: telanganaopenschool.org.

On the homepage, click on the TOSS SSC or Inter Result link.

A new login page will open.

Enter your Admission Number or Roll Number to access your mark sheet.

Download the mark sheet and print it for future reference.

Following the declaration of results, the TOSS will next issue hard copies of marks memos and pass certificates to the students.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation of answer scripts and re-counting of marks. A detailed schedule for this process will be announced soon. In the meantime, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates.

