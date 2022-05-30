Top slots to woman, rankers from north east: What is special about this year's UPSC CSE result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. Followed by Aishwarya Verma and Utkarsh Dwivedi.

Results of the main interview and personality test rounds of the UPSC CSE have been published. After the main exam result was announced on March 17, those who cleared it were invited to a personality test (interview) from April 5 to May 26, 2022.

This Year, at least 9 students have qualified for the CSE 2021 exams conducted by the UPSC. The highest rank from Manipur was secured by Wairokpam Punshiba Singh at AIR 238.

Dhiman Chakma and Sumit Paul from Tripura secured AIR 482 and AIR 530 in the UPSC exam this year as well.

A total of 685 candidates qualified for UPSC Civil Services 2021-22. The Indian Police Service (IPS) has selected 200 candidates while the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has selected 37 candidates. According to UPSC, 80 candidates' candidatures are provisional and one candidate's results have been withheld.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission. According to the Commission, 244 of the successful candidates are from the general category, 73 are from the Economically Weaker Sections, 203 are from Other Backward Classes, 105 are from Scheduled Castes, and 60 are from Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam took place on October 10, 2021, and the results were published on October 29. Results of the main examination were announced on March 17, 2022, after it was held between January 7 and 16, 2022. Interviews were the last round of the testing process, which began on April 5 and ended on May 26.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result,” said the Union Public Service Commission.