 TNPSC Group 4 Registration Closes Today: 6,244 Vacancies Available for 2024 Exam
Register now for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024 before the deadline today. 6,244 vacancies available for various roles. Exam scheduled for June 9, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for the Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination today, February 28. Aspiring candidates are urged to swiftly submit their applications through the official websites, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Important Details: TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024

Registration Deadline: Today, February 28

Vacancies: Total of 6,244 positions available, including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Executive, and Forest Guard roles.

Exam Date: Scheduled for June 9, 2024

Exam Pattern:

Paper Structure: Single paper examination based on Class 10 standards.

Duration: Three hours allotted for completion.

Total Questions: 200 questions in total.

Part A: 

Tamil Eligibility Cum Scoring Test

Number of Questions: 100

Part B:  

General Studies: 75 questions

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test: 25 questions

Scoring: Each part carries 150 marks.

Language

Part A: Questions presented in Tamil only.

Part B: Questions available in both Tamil and English.

Part B of the answer sheets will be evaluated only if the candidate secures a minimum qualifying mark of 40%.

Aspiring candidates are advised to prepare diligently, adhering to the prescribed exam pattern and syllabus. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment process.

