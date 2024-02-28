TNPSC Group 4 Registration Closes Today: 6,244 Vacancies Available for 2024 Exam

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for the Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination today, February 28. Aspiring candidates are urged to swiftly submit their applications through the official websites, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.
Important Details: TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2024
Registration Deadline: Today, February 28
Vacancies: Total of 6,244 positions available, including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Executive, and Forest Guard roles.
Exam Date: Scheduled for June 9, 2024
Exam Pattern:
Paper Structure: Single paper examination based on Class 10 standards.
Duration: Three hours allotted for completion.
Total Questions: 200 questions in total.
Part A:
Tamil Eligibility Cum Scoring Test
Number of Questions: 100
Part B:
General Studies: 75 questions
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test: 25 questions
Scoring: Each part carries 150 marks.
Language:
Part A: Questions presented in Tamil only.
Part B: Questions available in both Tamil and English.
Part B of the answer sheets will be evaluated only if the candidate secures a minimum qualifying mark of 40%.
Aspiring candidates are advised to prepare diligently, adhering to the prescribed exam pattern and syllabus. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment process.