TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result Released At tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the release of the TNPSC Group 2 Mains result on Thursday, January 11. Alongside the results, the commission unveiled the TNPSC Group 2 Mains merit list in PDF format, containing the register numbers of candidates provisionally admitted to Onscreen Certificate Verification. Here are the key details:

Result Release Date:

The TNPSC Group 2 Mains result was declared on January 11, 2024.

Merit List and Certificate Verification Information:

The merit list includes the register numbers of candidates provisionally admitted to Onscreen Certificate Verification in the ratio of 1:3.

This verification is for the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Interview Posts) (Group-II Services).

The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be based on documents previously uploaded by candidates before the main written examination held on February 25, 2023.

The commission emphasized that candidates shortlisted for certain posts on List-II published on November 08, 2022, are considered only for those specific posts.

Steps to Check TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result:

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the "What’s New" section.

Click on the TNPSC Group 2 Mains result PDF link.

Select the “COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-II (INTERVIEW POSTS AND NON-INTERVIEW POSTS) IN GROUP-II AND IIA SERVICES” link.

The TNPSC Group 2 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check for your roll number in the list and download the result for future reference.

Important Notifications:

The commission cautioned that admission to Onscreen Certificate Verification is provisional, subject to verification and acceptance of claims made in the online application.

False or incorrect claims in the online application will result in rejection, cancellation of provisional admission, and exclusion from the next stage of selection.

Candidates are advised to promptly check the results and merit list on the official website to stay updated on the next steps in the selection process.