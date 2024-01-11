TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 Released, Interview Round Next

Representative image

In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 on its official website. The main examination, held on February 25, 2023, saw a substantial number of candidates participating, eager to secure positions in the 5529 available posts across various departments. Here's a breakdown of the key information:

Result Declaration:

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result for the year 2022 is now available on tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who took the main examination can access their results through the official website.

Next Stage: Combined Civil Services Examination–II Interview:

Successful candidates in the main examination will advance to the interview round.

Onscreen Certificate Verification will be conducted based on documents uploaded before the Main Written Examination.

Result Checking Procedure:

Visit tnpsc.gov.in, the official website of TNPSC.

Click on the TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 link on the homepage.

Open the PDF file displaying the results.

Find and download the page, ensuring to check your roll number.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Subsequent Processes:

Following Onscreen Certificate Verification, a list of eligible candidates for the Oral Test will be published in a 1:2 / 1:3 ratio.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5529 posts; 116 vacancies will be filled through three rounds (prelims, mains, and interview), while 5413 vacancies will be filled in two stages (Prelims and mains).

Candidates are advised to stay updated by checking the official TNPSC website for more details regarding the ongoing recruitment process. This announcement brings candidates one step closer to securing coveted positions within the organization, marking an important milestone in their professional journey.