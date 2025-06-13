 TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 1910 Vacancies Underway; Check Exam Details Here
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is inviting qualified applicants to apply online for positions in the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI Level) 2025 on the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is inviting qualified applicants to apply online for positions in the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI Level) 2025. Those who are interested may apply for the positions through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in until July 12, 2025. The modification window will be available from July 16 to 18, 2025.

The recruiting exam consists of two papers: Paper I on August 31 and Paper II on September 7-15, 2025. The Commission plans to fill the 1910 vacancies.

TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100. Aspirants from certain categories may be excluded from paying examination fees if they meet certain eligibility criteria.

TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

As per the official notice, the exam pattern is as follows:

1. Two papers comprise the examination: Paper I and Paper II. Based on the SSLC criteria, Paper I has 100 objective-type questions to be finished in OMR mode in three hours. Three sections comprise it: Part A – Tamil Eligibility Test; Part B – General Studies (75 questions); Part C – Aptitude and Mental Ability (25 questions). Paper I has a total mark of 150.

2. Subject Paper based on Diploma or ITI level expertise is Paper II. Held in Computer Based Test (CBT) style, it has 200 questions to be completed in three hours. There are 300 marks in all in this paper.

3. Together with Paper II, Part B and Part C of Paper I account for 450 marks.

TNPSC CTS (Diploma/ITI Level) Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks are as follows:

1. Paper 1: Part A: 60 for applicants belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, and also 60 marks for aspirants from other categories.

2. Paper 1: Part B & C and Paper 2: 135 for students belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, and also 180 marks for aspirants from other categories.

