Odisha B.Ed Result 2025 Announced At te.samsodisha.gov.in; Here's How To Download

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Scorecards 2025 | te.samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha B.Ed Scorecards 2025: The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced the Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2025 on the official website of SAMS Odisha at te.samsodisha.gov.in. Aspirants who took the entrance exam on June 1, 2025, are able to view their score by entering their application number and date of birth.

The scorecards include essential information such as marks, rank, and qualifying status. Applicants have been advised to double-check all of the personal and academic information on their report card. In the event of a difference, early notification with the appropriate authorities is recommended to prevent error-free involvement in the upcoming counselling procedure.

How to download the Odisha B.Ed scorecards 2025?

To view the Odisha B.Ed report card 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at te.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the “Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Now, enter the details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code (if prompted).

Step 4: Before submitting all the details, aspirants are advised to check the information.

Step 5: Download the Odisha B.Ed report card 2025 and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to download the result

Odisha B.Ed Result 2025: Counselling process

After the results are announced, the B.Ed counselling procedure will begin in the following days. Those who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible to take part. The counselling process will be totally online, with numerous phases including online registration, college selection, document upload, and eventual seat allocation.

Seat allocation will be determined by the applicant's rank, category, and the number of seats at different government and private B.Ed institutions in Odisha.

About Odisha B.Ed entrance exam

The Odisha B.Ed entrance examination is held annually to give admission to two-year Bachelor of Education programs offered by different universities in the state. With the results announced, eligible applicants are anticipated to begin the admissions process immediately.

Further information about counselling dates, instructions, and seat allotment timetables will be available on the SAMS Odisha portal. To get admission, applicants should visit the website on a frequent basis and rigorously adhere to all deadlines.