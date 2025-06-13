 CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 provisional answer key on the official website of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 | exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 provisional answer key on the official website of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The exam was administered from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in both computer-based and pen-and-paper formats at numerous examination centres throughout the country.

This tentative answer key helps candidates to calculate the estimated scores before the final results. This provides transparency.

How to download the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025?

To view and download the CUET UG tentative answer key 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG answer key 2025 download link.

Step 3: After this, submit the login details.

Step 4: Now, the CUET Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG tentative answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Raise objections

Aspirants chance to raise objections against the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025. The entire objection procedure will be completed online at exams.nta.ac.in. Once the objection time has closed, NTA officials will compile the final key and results based on the objections filed by applicants.

Read Also
ICAI Offers Live Virtual Classes For CA Intermediate Exams; Check Details Here
article-image

The agency will review all the objections if they find the challenge valid then the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The NTA permits applicants to object to any answer(s) that they consider are wrong. The objection window starts soon after the answer key is revealed and normally lasts two to three days. A non-refundable processing charge of Rs. 200 per question is applied.

How to challenge CUET UG answer key 2025?

To raise objections against the CUET UG answer key 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Log in to the CUET portal.

Step 2: After this, choose the question(s) aspirants wish to challenge.

Step 3: Now, upload valid supporting documents or justification and make the payment of the objection fee online.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, one of India's most important university entrance tests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate