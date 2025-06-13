CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025 | exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 provisional answer key on the official website of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The exam was administered from May 13 to June 3, 2025, in both computer-based and pen-and-paper formats at numerous examination centres throughout the country.

This tentative answer key helps candidates to calculate the estimated scores before the final results. This provides transparency.

How to download the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025?

To view and download the CUET UG tentative answer key 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG answer key 2025 download link.

Step 3: After this, submit the login details.

Step 4: Now, the CUET Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG tentative answer key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Raise objections

Aspirants chance to raise objections against the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2025. The entire objection procedure will be completed online at exams.nta.ac.in. Once the objection time has closed, NTA officials will compile the final key and results based on the objections filed by applicants.

The agency will review all the objections if they find the challenge valid then the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The NTA permits applicants to object to any answer(s) that they consider are wrong. The objection window starts soon after the answer key is revealed and normally lasts two to three days. A non-refundable processing charge of Rs. 200 per question is applied.

How to challenge CUET UG answer key 2025?

To raise objections against the CUET UG answer key 2025, applicants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Log in to the CUET portal.

Step 2: After this, choose the question(s) aspirants wish to challenge.

Step 3: Now, upload valid supporting documents or justification and make the payment of the objection fee online.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, one of India's most important university entrance tests.