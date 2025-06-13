ICAI Offers Live Virtual Classes For CA Intermediate Exams; Check Details Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams | Canva

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Board of Studies (Academic) will offer live online sessions to help students prepare for the CA Intermediate course which is going to be held in September 2025, May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027. These live virtual classes are free and are designed to assist applicants in efficiently revising and enhancing their concepts.

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams: Schedule of live virtual classes

ICAI has issued two notices regarding the ICAI CA Intermediate live virtual classes schedule. According to the official notices, the online live classes for the September 2025 examinations will begin on July 8, 2025, whereas the virtual live classes for the exams scheduled for May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027 will commence on July 21, 2025.

As per the timings, the classes will be held in two sessions. The morning session will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and the evening session from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Read the official notice for September 2025 LVRC Classes

Click here for May 2026, September 2026, and January 2027 Classes

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams: How to enroll in live virtual classes at BoS Knowledge Portal?

Aspirants can enrol in live virtual classes at the BoS Knowledge Portal by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the BoS Knowledge Portal at boslive.icai.org.

Step 2: After this, enter the login details such as Course, Registration No. & DOB.

Step 3: Next, join the LVC Zoom Live Classes for May 2026/ September 2026/ January 2027.

Step 4: Now, candidates will join the classes.

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams: Other ways to join the classes

Candidates who are interested can attend live classes through any of the following mediums:

1. ICAI BOS mobile app — Google Play store – https://cutt.ly/tmpGroW

2. ICAI BOS mobile app — Apple Play store – https://apple.co/3ASDM9v

3. BoS Knowledge Portal — https://boslive.icai.org/

4. ICAI CA tube (YouTube) — https://www.youtube.com/c/IcaiOrgtube/

5. BOS mobile app FAQs — FAQs on Free Live Coaching Classes

ICAI CA Intermediate Exams: How these classes are beneficial?

ICAI has enumerated the benefits of attending live online classes, which are as follows:

1. Zoom Classes for one-to-one interaction

2. Interactive Doubt-resolution Session

3. Accessible Anytime Anywhere

4. Notes/Assignments/MCQs

5. Exam-centric Approach

6. Guidance on Exam Preparation

7. Classes by Distinguished Faculty

8. Unlimited Access to Recorded Lectures