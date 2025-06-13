 APOSS Result 2025 Declared At apopenschool.ap.gov.in; Details Here
APOSS Result 2025 Declared At apopenschool.ap.gov.in; Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the SSC, Intermediate results on the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
APOSS Result 2025 Declared | Canva

Passing marks for APOSS

To pass the APOSS Inter, SSC Exams 2025, aspirants need to score atleast 35% marks.

APOSS Marks Memo 2025 PDF: What details have to be checked?

After obtaining the APOSS Inter or SSC Result 2025 PDF, thoroughly check all of the information displayed on the report card. This paper is formal proof of academic performance. The following important details should be checked carefully:

article-image

1. Candidate’s name

2. Hall ticket number

3. District code

4. District Name

5. Subject name and code

6. Marks obtained

7. Qualifying status

How to download the APOSS Inter or SSC Result 2025 PDF?

To view the APOSS report card 2025, students need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APOSS at apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on APOSS Inter Result 2025/APOSS SSC Result 2025 link.

Step 3: Next, enter details such as admission/roll number.

Step 4: Now, the APOSS Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download of APOSS marks memo PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The appropriate APOSS authorities should be notified right away of any inconsistencies in these details so they can be corrected. Making sure your marks memo is accurate is essential for any upcoming professional or academic undertakings.

