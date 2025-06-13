DGE TN SSLC 2025: Start Downloading Answer Sheets Today At dge.tn.gov.in; Here's How To Download

DGE TN Class 10th Answer Sheets 2025 | Canva

DGE TN Class 10th Answer Sheets 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu will open the answer sheet download portal today, June 13, 2025. Applicants who took the Class 10 exams can find their answer sheets on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) at dge.tn.gov.in. Aspirants have till June 17 to download their answer papers. To use it, they must log in with their roll number and date of birth.

TN Class 10 2025: How to download SSLC Answer Sheets?

To download the TN Class 10 Answer Sheets 2025, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the notification section, click on the “SSLC, March/April 2025 - Scripts Download” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, the TN Class 10 Answer Sheets 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TN SSLC Answer Script copies for the subjects for which the aspirants have applied.

Click here to download the SSLC March/April 2025- Scripts

DGE TN SSLC Answer Sheets 2025: Re-Total or Revaluation

After obtaining the TN SSLC answer sheets, unhappy applicants can request a re-total or revaluation online. According to the official press release, candidates must fill out a registration form, print 2 copies, and deliver them to the office of the District Assistant Director of Government Examinations between June 16 and June 18, 2025, before 5 pm.

Direct link to download the SSLC - MAR/APR-2025 - Re-Total/Revaluation Application Form

TN SSLC re-totalling and revaluation fees

The TN SSLC recounting and revaluation cost for 2025 must be paid in cash at the respective District Exam Office. The application fee for re-evaluation is ₹505/- per paper. To re-total, aspirants must pay a fee of ₹205/- for each paper.

Aspirants wishing to be considered for re-counting or revaluation in Tenkasi, Iranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, and Mayiladuthurai districts can bring their application forms to the District Principal Educational Officer's office and submit the appropriate fee in cash.