TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The second round of TNEA 2024 counselling choice-filling has begun, according to the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. By using the URL on the official website, students who meet the requirements to apply for the TNEA counselling process can register for round 2. The deadline for students to submit their preferences for TNEA counselling round two is August 12, 2024, based on the dates provided.



The official TNEA counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling window can be found at tneaonline.org. Students must log in with their TNEA login information in order to access the allocation alternatives. The round two allocation result will be made available online based on the selections made.

How to apply?

Read Also Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objection



-Visit TNEA Counseling's official website.

-Select the link for login.

-Type in your password and email address.

-Select the link for the round two counselling decision filling.

-Sort the options according to your preferences.

-Click "Submit" after saving your selections.



Important Dates

Those who scored between 178.9 and 142 will be able to participate in the second round of counselling, which is scheduled for August 10–12. By August 23, the TNEA 2024 round 2 seat allotment results are anticipated.

Those who scored between 141.99 and 77 will then be eligible to participate in the TNEA 2024 round 3 counselling, which is set for August 23–August 28. On September 7, the TNEA 2024 round 3 counselling provisional allotment results will be released.