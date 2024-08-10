 TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12

TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12

The official TNEA counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling window can be found at tneaonline.org. Students must log in with their TNEA login information in order to access the allocation alternatives. The round two allocation result will be made available online based on the selections made.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The second round of TNEA 2024 counselling choice-filling has begun, according to the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. By using the URL on the official website, students who meet the requirements to apply for the TNEA counselling process can register for round 2. The deadline for students to submit their preferences for TNEA counselling round two is August 12, 2024, based on the dates provided.

The official TNEA counselling 2024 round 2 choice filling window can be found at tneaonline.org. Students must log in with their TNEA login information in order to access the allocation alternatives. The round two allocation result will be made available online based on the selections made.

How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder
'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted: First Look and Key Details Revealed
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted: First Look and Key Details Revealed
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
Read Also
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objection
article-image


-Visit TNEA Counseling's official website.
-Select the link for login.
-Type in your password and email address.
-Select the link for the round two counselling decision filling.
-Sort the options according to your preferences.
-Click "Submit" after saving your selections.

Important Dates

Those who scored between 178.9 and 142 will be able to participate in the second round of counselling, which is scheduled for August 10–12. By August 23, the TNEA 2024 round 2 seat allotment results are anticipated.
Those who scored between 141.99 and 77 will then be eligible to participate in the TNEA 2024 round 3 counselling, which is set for August 23–August 28. On September 7, the TNEA 2024 round 3 counselling provisional allotment results will be released.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Jaipur Students Protest Against Coaching Centres; Demand Fee Refunds Over Misleading...

VIDEO: Jaipur Students Protest Against Coaching Centres; Demand Fee Refunds Over Misleading...

'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder

'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder

TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12

TNEA Counselling 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Apply By August 12

From The Campus: How College Events Enhance Academic Experience? Mumbai Students Share Stories

From The Campus: How College Events Enhance Academic Experience? Mumbai Students Share Stories

UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details Here

UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details Here