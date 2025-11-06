TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 Declared; 63.52% Pass, Over 1.1 Lakh Students Clear Exam

TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 | Official Website

TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) on Thursday announced the results of the Government Technical Examinations (GTE) for Typewriting, Shorthand and Accountancy subjects conducted in August 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at tndtegteonline.in.

In the GTE August 2025 exams, categories falling under Shorthand included High Speed, Junior, Intermediate, and Senior, while Accountancy included Junior and Senior. Typewriting had Pre-Junior, Junior, Senior, and High Speed. The exams were attended by thousands of candidates in Tamil and English subjects for both junior and senior grades.

Over 1.1 Lakh Candidates Pass; 63.52% Overall Pass Rate

As per the data provided by the Directorate, 1,80,743 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,74,567 appeared. Of them, 1,10,884 passed, recording a pass percentage of 63.52%. As many as 47,098 candidates passed with distinction, 42,487 in first class and 21,299 in second class. A total of 63,473 candidates did not qualify in the exams.

TNDTE Marksheet 2025 Details Soon on Website

The detailed mark sheet for the GTE examinations held in August 2025 will be released soon. The mark sheet will highlight some key information, including the name of the student, the register number of the student, course name, subject code, total marks, marks obtained, and result status. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.

TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tndtegteonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: The TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 Direct Link