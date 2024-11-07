TNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here

TNDTE Typewriting Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Typewriting Examinations 2024 results were released today, November 7, by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). Those who took the test can now verify and obtain their results by going to dte.tn.gov, the official website. The exam was held between August 10 and September 1, 2024.

201,653 of the 209,504 registered students took the tests this year and with 131,205 pupils passing overall, the pass rate was 65.06%.

Multiple skill levels in shorthand (High Speed, Junior, Intermediate, and Senior), accounting (Junior and Senior), and typewriting (Pre-Junior, Junior, Senior, and High Speed) were evaluated in the TNDTE tests.

The exam requires candidates to be at least 14 years old. There is no upper age restriction.

How to check?

To view their scores, they will require their date of birth and application number.

-Go to TNDTE's official website at dte.tn.gov.in.

-Locate the link to the August 2024 session results on the homepage.

-Conduct a search and select "result."

-Enter your credentials, including your registration number and other information, in the new window that appears. Click submit after that.

-The screen will display the TNDTE Typewriting Result.

-Download and review the scorecard.



Every year, the TNDTE Typewriting exam is administered to assess candidates' accuracy and speed of typing.