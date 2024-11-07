 TNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here

TNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here

Multiple skill levels in shorthand (High Speed, Junior, Intermediate, and Senior), accounting (Junior and Senior), and typewriting (Pre-Junior, Junior, Senior, and High Speed) were evaluated in the TNDTE tests.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
TNDTE Typewriting Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Typewriting Examinations 2024 results were released today, November 7, by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). Those who took the test can now verify and obtain their results by going to dte.tn.gov, the official website. The exam was held between August 10 and September 1, 2024.

201,653 of the 209,504 registered students took the tests this year and with 131,205 pupils passing overall, the pass rate was 65.06%.

Multiple skill levels in shorthand (High Speed, Junior, Intermediate, and Senior), accounting (Junior and Senior), and typewriting (Pre-Junior, Junior, Senior, and High Speed) were evaluated in the TNDTE tests.

The exam requires candidates to be at least 14 years old. There is no upper age restriction.

FPJ Shorts
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

How to check?

To view their scores, they will require their date of birth and application number.

-Go to TNDTE's official website at dte.tn.gov.in.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Exam 2024 Results Released OUT at dge.tn.gov.in
article-image

-Locate the link to the August 2024 session results on the homepage.
-Conduct a search and select "result."
-Enter your credentials, including your registration number and other information, in the new window that appears. Click submit after that.
-The screen will display the TNDTE Typewriting Result.
-Download and review the scorecard.

Every year, the TNDTE Typewriting exam is administered to assess candidates' accuracy and speed of typing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top 10 Universities In Asia As Per QS World University Rankings 2025

Top 10 Universities In Asia As Per QS World University Rankings 2025

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

TNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here

TNDTE Typewriting Result OUT 2024; Check Here

Top 6 Universities In India Beyond IITs As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

Top 6 Universities In India Beyond IITs As Per QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

Advanced Placement Exam 2025: Registration Starts; Last Date To Apply 15 Nov

Advanced Placement Exam 2025: Registration Starts; Last Date To Apply 15 Nov