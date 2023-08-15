TN Teen's Death Over NEET Failure: Friend Claims He Paid ₹25 Lakh To Secure MBBS Seat

Teen's Death Over Neet Failure | Twitter @SunTV

After the father of a NEET aspirant ended his life following the death by suicide of his son who failed to secure a seat despite a good score, the friend of the deceased student came told a news network that he paid ₹ 25 lakh to secure a seat even though his score was very less.

In the video which has since gone viral, the student has said that his parents could afford to get him a seat in a medical college, which he claims is owned by DMK MP Jagatrakhshakan. His five-year course would cost him a total of ₹1.25 crore, he said adding that after spending that much money, anyone would only think of how to earn it back rather than serving to treat the sick with a noble intent.

Got admission despite low score only due to money

In the video shared by the Sun News, Fayazdeen, the friend of the deceased medical aspirant, Jagadeeswaran in a media interaction denounced the NEET exam for its detrimental impact on economically disadvantaged students. He said, "I have just managed to clear NEET. I scored only 160 marks in NEET exam. Since my father is economically well-to-do, so he paid ₹25 lakhs and admitted me in this college."

As per the video clip, the first year MBBS student of the Balaji Medical College paid money to secure a seat in the college. He says, "I have no shame in revealing that I just managed to clear NEET." He adds, "My father got me admitted in this college just because he was able to afford my expenses."

Further he challenges the NEET exam, "If person who pays money and becomes doctor, what will he do? He will be focused on retrieving the money back instead of doing service to people. If NEET is the only exam that can create good doctors, then are all the doctors who have passed to this date dubakoors (waste in colloquial Tamil)", added Fayazdeen. It is to be noted that until 2006, engineering or medical aspirants had to write the Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE).

No seat despite good score

"I feel disheartened. Jagadeeswaran who was with me all along, he was not able to pay ₹25 lakhs. He scored better than me both the time. He got 400 marks in this year's attempt. If he did not get a seat than I am not able to understand what this exam is all about? How many students will be killed by the rulers in Central Government,” asks Fayazdeen.

"He is someone who was better than me in studies, I don’t think I deserve this seat." he adds, "Me and Jagadeeswaran wanted to serve in the public domain but like the chicken-egg story, I don’t know if doctors earn money because they invest so much or they pay so much because they want to earn more money."