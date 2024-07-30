TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 To Be Announced Today At 2 PM, Direct Link To Check Inside

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2024 To Be Announced Today At 2 PM, Direct Link To Check Inside |

On July 30, 2024 at 2 pm, the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2024 will be made available online. Those who took the TN 10th supplementary exam can view their results at dge.tn.gov.in, the Directorate of Government Examinations' official website.

The results of the supplementary examination for classes 11 and 12 in the Tamil Nadu HSE were released earlier this month.

Students must go to the official website and log in with their roll number and birthdate in order to download their statement of marks.

How to check?

-Visit DGE Tamil Nadu's official website.

-Select the link for the SSLC supplemental result.

-Enter your date of birth and roll number to log in.

-The TN SSLC additional result will show up.

-Save the SSLC exam results for future use.

Candidates may use the online copy for the first admission process. However, candidates should be aware that the board will release separate TN 10th Supplementary marksheets for official purposes. As directed by their individual schools, students are required to pick up the same.



Results for the Class 10 Supplementary Examination in Tamil Nadu will be made available on dge.tn.gov.in. It's possible to find the scorecards on tnresults.nic.in as well.

TN SSLC Exam 2024



The SSLC yearly examination was taken by 8,94,264 students this year. 8,18,743 of them were able to pass the test. With a pass rate of 91.55%, it was the highest in the previous three years.