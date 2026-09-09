TISS Student Death: AISF Seeks Independent Probe, Raises Questions Over Emergency Medical Facilities At Deonar Campus | Representative Image

Mumbai: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Mumbai has demanded an independent inquiry into the death of a 26-year-old postgraduate student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), raising questions over the availability of emergency medical facilities at the institute’s Deonar campus.

According to a statement issued by AISF Mumbai on Tuesday, P. Janarthanan, a first-year postgraduate student, reportedly suffered breathlessness during a class on Monday and later died following a cardiac arrest.

AISF Alleges Lack Of Ambulance During Medical Emergency

The student organisation alleged that when Janarthanan required urgent medical attention, an ambulance was not available on the campus. It claimed that a fellow student subsequently took him in a private vehicle to Zen Multi-speciality Hospital in Chembur.

AISF also questioned why the student had to be taken to a hospital some distance away instead of receiving emergency treatment at a nearby medical facility.

TISS Health Programmes Make Emergency Gaps More Concerning, Says AISF

“This is not merely an unfortunate incident. It raises serious questions about the preparedness of educational institutions to deal with medical emergencies and the value placed on students’ lives,” AISF Mumbai said in its statement.

The organisation said the incident highlighted the need for educational institutions to have systems capable of responding immediately to life-threatening medical emergencies. It termed the reported lack of an ambulance at TISS particularly concerning given that the institute offers programmes related to public health and health administration.

Demand For 24x7 Ambulance And Emergency Services On Campus

AISF has demanded that TISS publicly disclose details of its existing emergency medical arrangements, including the availability of ambulances, trained medical personnel, first-aid facilities, emergency protocols and expected response times.

It has also sought the immediate deployment of a fully equipped ambulance and round-the-clock emergency medical services at the Deonar campus.

Student Safety Concerns Highlighted After Recent Tragedies

The student body further called for a wider review of emergency medical facilities at universities, colleges, hostels and paying guest accommodations in Mumbai and across the country. It demanded that responsibility be fixed if any negligence, delay or failure to follow established emergency protocols is found during an inquiry.

AISF said responsibility should not be shifted onto individual students or faculty members, arguing that institutions must have adequate systems in place to respond to emergencies.

The organisation also linked the incident to broader concerns over student safety and emergency preparedness, referring to the recent deaths of students in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi.

“Students come to educational institutions to study, not to risk their lives because basic emergency infrastructure is missing,” the statement said.

AISF Mumbai extended condolences to Janarthanan’s family, friends, classmates and the TISS community, while demanding answers from the institute and authorities over the circumstances surrounding his death.

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