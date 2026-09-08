UP Announces Recruitment For 1,936 Assistant Professor Posts In Govt-Aided Colleges | X

Lucknow, September 8: The Yogi Government continues to take initiatives to provide employment opportunities to youth in Uttar Pradesh and accelerate the transparent recruitment process. In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has released an advertisement for recruitment to 1,936 vacant posts of Assistant Professor in the state's government-aided co-educational colleges and women's colleges. The online application process for these posts began on September 8, 2026.

Commission Chairman Dr. Prashant Kumar stated that a One-Time Registration (OTR) system has been implemented to facilitate candidates. Candidates will have to complete the OTR process before applying for the post of Assistant Professor. Only candidates fulfilling the prescribed qualifications and eligibility criteria will apply. He stated that individual consultation regarding the qualifications and eligibility for the advertised posts will not be provided separately.

The detailed advertisement and instruction booklet are available on the Commission's website. Candidates have been advised to carefully study the advertisement before applying and submit their applications only after fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Commission Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that the online registration and application process has commenced from September 8. The last date for depositing the online application fee has been fixed as October 7, 2026, while the last date for making corrections in the online application will be October 11, 2026. The written examination for the posts of Assistant Professor will be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2026.

The detailed examination schedule, examination centres and other necessary instructions related to the examination will be issued from time to time on the Commission's website. The Commission Chairman has appealed to candidates to thoroughly read the educational qualifications, subject-wise posts, age limit, reservation, application process and other conditions mentioned in the advertisement before applying and complete the application process within the prescribed deadline.

Under the employment-oriented policies of the Yogi Government, the recruitment process is being advanced in various departments and institutions across the state. Recruitment to 1,936 posts of Assistant Professor will provide opportunities to qualified youth in the higher education sector and will also help further strengthen the teaching system in colleges.