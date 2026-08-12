TISS Student Abhirup Paul Gets One More Day In Police Custody Over Alleged Unauthorised Campus Event | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has secured one more day of police custody of 32-year-old TISS student Abhirup Ashim Paul, alias Ronnie, in connection with an alleged unauthorised programme held at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) campus in October 2025.

The Crime Branch told the court that Paul’s custody was required to investigate allegedly incriminating material found on his electronic devices, recover deleted digital data and examine his field visits and alleged links with the Progressive Students Forum and other individuals.

Student Arrested After Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected

Paul was arrested by Crime Branch Unit 6 on Saturday after a sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The case stems from a memorial gathering held at the TISS campus for former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in October last year. Police allege that several students entered the campus without prior permission, displayed Saibaba’s photograph, paid tribute to him and organised a candle-lighting programme.

According to the police, slogans including “Release Umar Khalid” and “Release Sharjeel Imam” were also allegedly raised during the gathering.

Read Also APMC Traffic Branch Conducts Road Safety Awareness Drive For Turbhe School Students

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have emailed notices to two TISS professors seeking information regarding messages allegedly exchanged with Paul, who was arrested over the incident.

The case was initially registered at Trombay police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(d), 37(e) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. It was later transferred to the Crime Branch.During hearing before the 37th Metropolitan Magistrate, investigating officer Police Inspector Sushant Sawant submitted that allegedly Maoist-related literature had been downloaded on Paul’s electronic devices. Police also claimed that WhatsApp conversations indicated that Paul had undertaken field visits to various locations and that some messages had subsequently been deleted. The investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in