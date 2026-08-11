APMC Traffic Branch Conducts Road Safety Awareness Drive For Turbhe School Students |

Navi Mumbai: Raising awareness about traffic rules among students from a young age is essential to prevent road accidents. With this objective, the APMC Traffic Branch conducted a traffic awareness programme for students at Al Hasnat Anglo Urdu School in Sector 21, Turbhe, under the School Adoption Scheme.

Around 70 to 80 students and teachers participated in the awareness programme held on Tuesday, August 11. Senior Police Inspector Vaishali Galande guided the students on precautions to be taken while walking on roads and travelling in vehicles, following traffic rules, ensuring safe travel and maintaining road safety.

Students Educated On Traffic Rules And Safety

The students were educated about obeying traffic signals, using designated places to cross roads, wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and strictly following traffic rules while driving. They were also urged to “follow traffic rules and stay safe.”

The students were encouraged to pass on the information they received about traffic rules to their parents and motivate them to follow the rules as well. Teachers and students welcomed the initiative undertaken by the APMC Traffic Branch.

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