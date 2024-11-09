TISS Recruitment 2024: Apply For 33 Vacancies Till November 15; Check Salary

TISS Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

For a project to run health and wellness clinics in the state of Uttarakhand, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is now taking applications for a number of posts. Registration for 33 positions opened on October 30 and will end on November 15, according to the official schedule.

Candidates need to have completed Master's Degree/Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field to be considered for this position. For more detailed eligibility criteria and other relevant inform, interested candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the recruitment announcement posted on the official website, tiss.edu.

Available positions:

Program Executive, Program Coordinator, Accountant, Upper Division Clerks, Program Assistants cum Field Officers, Field Investigators, and Office Assistants are among the 33 roles that the recruiting campaign seeks to fill.

Salary

Program Coordinators, Accountants, Upper Division Clerks, Program Assistants, and Office Assistants will receive Rs 65,000, Rs 45,000, Rs 35,000, Rs 35,000, and Rs 25,000 per month, respectively, while the shortlisted candidates for the position of Programme Executive will receive a gross monthly compensation of Rs 85,000, according to the official announcement.

Selection process

A written exam and a set of in-person interviews make up the TISS Recruitment 2024 selection procedure.