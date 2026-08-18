TISS Names Tata Memorial Hospital Director Dr C S Pramesh As Chief Guest For Rescheduled 86th Convocation On August 22

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Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced a new chief guest for its rescheduled 86th convocation, which will now be held on August 22.

Dr C S Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, will preside as the chief guest at the ceremony. The announcement comes after the institute postponed the convocation, which was originally scheduled to take place on August 2.

Earlier Ceremony Was Scheduled On August 2

The earlier ceremony was to be attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant as the chief guest. However, following the postponement, TISS has revised the programme and named Dr Pramesh for the rescheduled event.

The institute had announced the postponement shortly before the original ceremony, citing unforeseen circumstances. The decision had caused inconvenience to several graduating students and their families, particularly those who had already made travel and accommodation arrangements to attend the convocation.

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Justice Surya Kant Was Earlier Named Chief Guest

Following the postponement, TISS also announced arrangements to reimburse eligible travel expenses incurred by graduating students as a result of the change in schedule. Students were required to submit relevant documents and bills for consideration.

The August 22 ceremony will mark the formal graduation of students from TISS programmes across its campuses. The rescheduling brings an end to the uncertainty surrounding the institute's annual convocation, with students now set to receive their degrees at the revised ceremony.

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