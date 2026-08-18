Delhi Govt Plans 300 New MBBS Seats, 103 PG And DNB Seats To Boost Medical Education | AI

300 MBBS seats planned under expansion

The Delhi government has proposed adding 300 undergraduate medical seats, 103 postgraduate (PG) and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats, and five fellowship seats across its institutions as part of a phased expansion of medical education capacity, officials said.

The roadmap seeks to address the shortage of medical and dental professionals in government hospitals and strengthen the healthcare workforce, according to the Delhi government.

Under the proposed greenfield expansion, 150 MBBS seats each are planned at the medical colleges attached to the under-construction Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

The government has also proposed increasing the MBBS intake at Dr BS Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital from 125 to 200 seats. The Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) intake at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) is proposed to increase from 50 to 70 seats.

103 additional PG and DNB seats proposed

The postgraduate capacity at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) is proposed to increase from 260 to 295 seats, while the PG intake at MAIDS is proposed to rise from 22 to 42 seats. PG courses with 24 seats are also proposed at Dr BS Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital.

The proposed 103 additional PG and DNB seats comprise 24 MD/MS seats at Dr BS Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, 35 MD/MS seats at MAMC and 18 DNB seats at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

The remaining seats comprise eight DNB seats at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, two at GTB Hospital, four MD/MS seats at University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTB Hospital, two DNB seats at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, four at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, two at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital and four MD seats at Delhi State Cancer Institute.

Of the 103 additional seats, 67 are MD/MS seats and 36 are DNB seats.

Five fellowship seats have also been proposed, with three at GTB Hospital and two at Delhi State Cancer Institute, taking the proposed addition in advanced medical training seats to 108.

Plan aims to create larger pool of specialists

The government is also working to expand super-speciality programmes such as DM and MCh, along with structured post-doctoral fellowship programmes.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the expansion was aimed at creating a larger pool of trained doctors, specialists and super-specialists for Delhi's healthcare system.

"Expanding medical education is not merely about increasing the number of seats. It is about creating a sustainable pool of trained doctors, specialists and super-specialists who can serve Delhi's citizens," Singh said.

The proposal is being sent to the National Medical Commission and other authorities for approval.