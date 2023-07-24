 Three Wild Bears Enter Into School in Odisha’s Nabarangpur
IANSUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhubaneswar: Three wild bears entered into a government-run high school in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Monday morning after which the education facility was closed down for a day, an official said.

The students and teachers of Sadashiv High School at Dahana under Nandahandi block of the district spotted the three wild bears roaming inside the campus and informed the authorities.

Later, local forest officials reached the school and have been monitoring the movement of the wild bears.

"One female and two cubs have entered into the old building of the high school. We have deployed forest officials there to send back the bears to the forest in the evening," said Dhanurjay Mohapatra, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Nabarangpur.

For the safety of the students, the school authority has closed down the school for the day, he informed.

The school is close to a forest patch, which is home to wild bears. The forest officials suspect that the bears might have come from the forest area.

