Three Top Global Universities Get Approval To Set Up Campuses In India; Mumbai And Bengaluru Chosen | AI

In a significant step towards the internationalisation of India's higher education sector, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday handed over Letters of Approval (LoAs) to three globally recognised universities, the University of Bristol, the University of York, and the University of New South Wales (UNSW), allowing them to establish campuses in India.

The approvals were formally handed over by Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Dr. Vineet Joshi, in the presence of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

The letters were received by senior representatives of the three institutions, including Michelle Jones, Executive Dean and Director of the University of Bristol; Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor of the University of York; and Professor Sarah Maddison, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education and Student Experience) at UNSW.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the British High Commission, Australian High Commission, British Council, Ministry of Education, UGC, and officials from the participating universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan described the approvals as another milestone in implementing the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to position India as a global hub for higher education and research.

"The establishment of campuses by the University of Bristol, University of York and the University of New South Wales marks an important step in advancing the internationalisation of education in India," he said. According to the minister, the arrival of these institutions will strengthen quality education, expand global learning opportunities, and deepen research collaboration between India and leading international universities.

Pradhan noted that the University of Bristol and the University of York have chosen Mumbai for their India campuses, while UNSW will establish its presence in Bengaluru. He described both cities as major centres of knowledge, innovation and technology, adding that Bengaluru has emerged as one of the world's leading technology hubs.

The University of Bristol plans to establish its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, offering programmes in disciplines such as Immersive Arts, Finance, Data Science, Economics, Business Management, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

Meanwhile, the University of York will set up its first overseas campus in Mumbai. The proposed academic offerings include Finance, Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Business, Economics, Creative Industries, and Management.

The University of New South Wales will launch UNSW Bengaluru, which is expected to begin academic operations from August 2026 at Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru. The campus will offer programmes in Business, Computer Science and Cyber Security, while also facilitating research and engagement in sectors such as renewable energy, transport, health, and education.

The Ministry of Education said the approvals are part of a broader effort under NEP 2020 to attract globally reputed institutions to India and provide students access to world-class education without leaving the country.

The framework enabling such campuses is governed by the UGC Regulations for the Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India. The regulations provide a transparent and time-bound process for foreign universities to establish campuses while maintaining academic autonomy and international standards.

Officials believe the entry of foreign universities will increase access to high-quality international education, encourage academic mobility, promote research and innovation, and strengthen India's educational partnerships with countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia.

The development also reflects growing confidence among leading international institutions in India's higher education ecosystem and regulatory framework.

With the latest approvals, the number of Letters of Approval issued under the UGC's foreign university regulations has reached five. Earlier approvals had been granted to the University of Southampton and the University of Liverpool. The University of Southampton has already begun academic operations in India from the 2025-26 academic session.

In addition, the UGC has issued 10 Letters of Intent to other globally reputed foreign universities from countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Italy, signalling continued interest in establishing campuses across India.

Separately, Australia's Deakin University and University of Wollongong, along with Queen's University Belfast, have already commenced operations at GIFT City in Gujarat, marking the early stages of India's push to become a destination for global higher education.