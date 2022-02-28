Three students from Andhra drown in stream

Amaravati: On Monday, authorities reported three minor students drowned in a stream in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.

The bodies of the students aged between 12 and 15 years were recovered from Musi Vagu at Podavaripalem near Ponduru on Monday morning.

The boys were missing since Sunday evening, and search operation had given no results.

Rescue crews began their search and found the bodies in the stream. Vasu (15), Mahesh (13), and Jagan were identified (12).

The three students of Nidamanuru Zilla Parishad School had gone near the stream to play cricket. They later entered the stream to learn swimming. Some agricultural workers nearby had warned them against wading into the water.





When the children did not return home till late in the evening, anxious parents along with others began searching. After learning that the boys had gone towards Musi Vagu, they all reached there. Police with the help of fishermen also began the search. Since it was dark, they had to call off the search operation.





The rescue workers resumed search on Monday morning and found bodies of all three missing boys. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

