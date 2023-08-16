 Three School Students Booked For Waving Black Flags On Independence Day In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit
Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Three School Students Booked For Waving Black Flags On Independence Day In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP): Police have registered an FIR against three school students for allegedly waving black flags on Independence Day in the Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The action comes after a video purporting to show the three boys riding a motorcycle and waving black flags on Independence Day was widely circulated on social media.

Circle Officer Anju Jain said, “A video of three boys riding a motorcycle and waving black flags on Independence Day was doing the rounds on social media. On further inquiry, it was found that the boys are students of a local school. All of them are minors.”

Following preliminary investigation, the police lodged an FIR under Section 505 (public mischief with intent to cause hatred) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali police station.

The boys were also called to the police station for questioning on Wednesday and allowed to return home afterwards.

“Investigation is underway and further action will be taken as per the outcome,” said Jain. 

