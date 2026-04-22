Three B.Com Question Papers Leaked At Mumbai's RD National College, ABVP Demands FIR And Inquiry | Representative Image

Mumbai: Amid ongoing final semester examinations across city colleges, three Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) question papers were allegedly leaked at R.D. National College on April 15, prompting students to gather on campus Tuesday and demand a thorough inquiry.

Six students' phones confiscated

According to students, six individuals were found in possession of the exam papers on their mobile phones. Their devices were subsequently confiscated by authorities. The incident has sparked widespread concern among students, who claim the leak compromised the fairness of the examinations.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) assembled at the college and submitted a memorandum to the administration, seeking accountability. The Mumbai Metropolitan Unit of the student body has demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged leak that surfaced on April 15 at the Bandra-based institution.

Three TY B.Com papers affected

The leaked papers reportedly pertain to three subjects of TY B.Com (Semester VI) under Mumbai University. ABVP members termed the incident “unfair” and raised concerns over the lack of swift action.

“The most serious concern is that even several days after the incident, no FIR has been registered, no transparent investigation report has been made public, and no accountability has been fixed,” ABVP members stated. They alleged that action has been limited to a few students, while those responsible at the administrative level remain unaccountable.

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Demand re-examination, suspension of officials

The organisation has demanded immediate criminal cases against all involved, suspension of key examination officials, cancellation of the affected papers, and a re-examination. It also called for the formation of an independent and transparent inquiry committee.

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ABVP warned of a large-scale agitation if the administration fails to act. Mumbai Metropolitan member Prashant Mali said a university-appointed committee has taken action against six students based on suspicions of a leak. Students have further urged that if satisfactory answers are not provided, the examination controller should resign.

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