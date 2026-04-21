Mizoram Board To Declare Class 10 Results On April 23, Scraps Merit Lists To Reduce Competition

Mizoram Board of School Education | X

Aizawl, Apr 21: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is scheduled to declare the results for the class 10 examination on April 23, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that students and parents can access the scores of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination through multiple official channels to ensure a smooth dissemination process.

Results will be hosted on the official board websites at www.mbse.edu.in and www.mbseonline.com, and the results sheets will also be displayed at the MBSE office in Aizawl's Chaltlang and the board's regional office in south Mizoram's Lunglei town, he said.

The official also said that candidates and guardians seeking specific information or assistance can contact the MBSE help desk via the designated office numbers during working hours.

Earlier, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana had announced that the MBSE will cease to follow the traditional way of declaring class - 10 and 12 results, indicating merit list (Top-10) or rank, distinction and division in the result books from the current year.

The move was to prevent high-stakes competition among students through rote memorisation and to ensure quality and competency-based education, he had said.

Last year, the pass percentage in the class 10 board examination was 76.68 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)