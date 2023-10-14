This Is to How You Can Get Free Education in Germany; Explore Universities

Representative image

Germany is one of the finest places to study abroad because it provides a unique combination of renowned colleges and a high quality of life, competing with other popular destinations such as the United Kingdom or Holland. With more than 426 higher education universities, Germany has always been a desired study hub for Indian and international students.

And not only is Germany home to some of the best universities in the world - you can actually study there for free. Find out how you can study in Germany for free:

Reasons For Choosing German Universities By Indian Students

Affordable Tuition Fees

Germany offers the most cost-effective tuition fees, far more affordable than most countries; therefore, growing numbers of Indian students are looking for higher education in Germany at the best prices.

Countless Study Courses

Germany offers a wide variety of study courses so the students can choose their preferred one for the specialization from the best universities, which is why students from all professional and creative aspirations and background comes to Germany for higher education.

Steps to Studying in Germany for Free

Here’s how you can study in Germany for free too if you are wondering how to study in Germany for free-

Select the Course You Want to Pursue:

There are more than 17,000 programs available in Germany for learners. The bonus point is that many courses are taught in English, making the transition easier for international students. Search about the courses and decide which one you want to study.

Selecting the right university

There are various free universities in Germany for international students. More than 380 officially recognized universities in the country offer English-taught programs. Zero down the courses, and find out about the universities offering those courses. Some universities demand GRE/GMAT scores, English proficiency scores, Statement of Purpose, Letter of Recommendation, and more to apply for admission. In some cases, basic knowledge of the German language is also necessary, so you might have to take the university-level exams or TestDAF to prove your German language skills.

Tuition fees in Germany

There are zero tuition fees in Germany. However, students may have to submit a particular amount in the form of administrative costs at the beginning of every semester. However, you will have to present your bank statement and deposit money in the blocked account. The amount varies from state to state and is a form of proof that students can manage and facilitate their living expenses in Germany and will not be liable.

Who Can Study in Germany for Free?

Anyone willing to pursue higher education in Germany in any public university can study for free. All you need to do is meet the eligibility requirements set by the university and clear the entrance exam, and you are ready to go. However, you might have to pay the administration fee at the beginning of every academic year and maintain a certain amount of money in your German Blocked Account to show that you are financially stable and can support yourself in the European country.

Universities Providing Free Education in Germany

Most public universities in Germany do not charge fees, whereas private universities may charge hefty fees. Students might have to pay a small administration fee at these universities. Here are some of the universities in Germany that charge zero tuition fees:

University of Cologne

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Goethe University Frankfurt

RWTH Aachen University

University of Münster

Ruhr University Bochum

University of Duisburg-Essen

Universität Hamburg

FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg

Technical University of Munich (TUM)

University of Würzburg

