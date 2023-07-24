This Asian Country Is Providing Job Opportunities To Foreign Vocational Students; Details Inside

This country aims to welcome over 4 lakh international students by 2033. |

One of the world's most homogenous countries is finally opening up to the idea of having more foreign students and professionals in its country as it deals with an alarming dip in its birth rate.

Japan, which saw a decline in its birth rate for the seventh year in a row standing at a record low of 1.26, is vouching for its foreign vocational students to get jobs that are not related to their field of study.

As per Japanese media reports, the current government will soon change its policies surrounding vocational jobs which earlier required the student to have a major in that particular field.

Japan is looking at making significant changes in the inclusion of foreigners in its workforce as it deals with chronic shortages not only in manufacturing and agricultural industries but also in other sectors which need manpower.

According to a report by the Japan Student Services Organization, though over 32,000 foreign students graduated in vocational courses in 2021, 10% of them left Japan owing to a lack of job opportunities or options.

As per reports, the development will help in increasing the number of foreign vocational students finding employment in Japan by almost 3,000 per year.

Japan’s government-led by PM Fumio Kishida is also aiming to get 400,000 international students into the country by 2033. The number according to Kishida will help solidify Japan's image as an overseas education destination.

Data till May 1, 2021showed that there were 242,444 international students in Japan, which is a 13.3% decrease from the previous year. Most of the international students in Japan come from China, Vietnam, and Nepal.

Read Also These Three Countries Are Emerging As Major Study Destinations For Indian Students

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)