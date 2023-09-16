@meerfaisal01

A storm of controversy has engulfed Punjab's Desh Bhagat University (DBU), as students, the majority of whom are from Kashmir, have become the target of violence during protests against the university's contentious decision to relocate their admissions to a college that lacks accreditation from the Indian Nursing Council (INC) and the Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC).

Hijabi Students Speak Out

Kashmiri girls pursuing BSC Nursing at DBU shared a harrowing account of how tensions escalated on September 16th when male police officers 'Lathi charged' on them for protesting for their rights. She revealed that DSP Ma'am even instructed police officers to tear up their clothes

"We have been protesting here for a few days, but today the male police officer lathi charged us. They beat us, you can see the SP has beaten me here. They have hit my leg as well. DSP Ma'am told police staff to tear our clothes."

The dispute stems from the college's lack of recognition by the Indian Nursing Council. Adding to the controversy, the INC had originally allocated only 60 seats to the institution, but more students were allowed to the course, forcing the transfer demand.

Videos Of Protest Go Viral

Videos from the protest that occurred on September 14 have gone viral on social media platforms. These videos show police personnel forcibly dragging female students along the street and thrashing male students.

#Punjab : Students of #DeshBhagatUniversity in Punjab were brutally assaulted by police for protesting against illegally transferring their admissions to Sardar Lal Singh college which lacks INC recognition.



According to media reports, DBU officials have announced the closure of the university until further notice in response to the situation.

