These States In India Offer Free Coaching For JEE And NEET UG Exams, Check Full List With Link Here

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) are the two most competitive entrance exams in India. Several state governments and school boards provide complimentary tutoring for individuals interested in pursuing professions in the fields of medicine and engineering.

Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) offers free coaching, food, and housing to JEE and NEET candidates. Selection is based on an entrance exam that is held in September. Patna, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Muzzafarpur, Bhagalpur, Munger, Purnia, and Gaya are the locations of coaching centers offering free non-residential coaching. The fee for applying is 100 rupees. February 8 is the deadline for this year's entrance exam.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is offering free coaching for Class 10 students taking the 2024 annual secondary examination.

Click here to view BSEB official website.

Uttar Pradesh

Aspirants for NEET UG and IIT JEE Mains can receive free assistance and coaching through the government of Uttar Pradesh's Abhudaya Scheme. Students are chosen for the free coaching centers through an entrance exam that is specifically held for this purpose. Typically, registration for this admission exam opens in March, with the goal of providing free engineering and medical coaching.

Click here to view Abhudaya Scheme's official website.

Some states provide free coaching exclusively to aspiring individuals belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while others extend free residential coaching programs to students across all categories, including both reserved and unreserved. List of states offering coaching to reserved students are mentioned below:

Telangana

The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), which collaborates with the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), provides free coaching for prospective IIT JEE and NEET UG candidates from Telangana state who fall under the SC and ST categories. The coaching center is exclusively accessible in Hyderabad, and candidates are chosen based on their results from the TS EAMCET.

There are two official websites, one for TTWREIS and other TSWREIS.

Delhi

As part of their Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, the Delhi government also provides free coaching to students aiming for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET UG. The Department of Welfare for SCs, STs, and OBCs of the Delhi Government announces the application dates for the coaching. Students in the reserved category are entitled to free coaching, and those aspiring to be doctors in AIIMS and IIT JEE who attend government schools are also eligible.

Click here to view Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana official website.

West Bengal

For students who belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the West Bengal government also offers free NEET and JEE Main coaching. This free coaching program is offered by the state government's Department of Backward Class Welfare and Tribal Development.

Applications are accepted online at wbbcdev.gov.in which opens in March and April.

Assam

The Assamese State Government also provides free mentorship to students who want to take the NEET UG and JEE Main exams. The entrance/selection test is held in August, and the offline application procedure commences in June.

Click here to view the official website.