The Schools Of India Education Summit 2026 To Begin In Khopoli From October 30

The Schools Of India Education Summit 2026 To Discuss AI, EdTech & Future Of Learning | AI Representational Image

Khopoli: A three-day national conference focusing on emerging challenges and opportunities in the Indian education sector will be held at Novotel Imagica, Khopoli, from October 30 to November 1, 2026.

Education summit announced

The ‘The Schools of India Education Summit 2026’ will bring together educationists, school founders, principals, policymakers and researchers working in artificial intelligence and educational technology to deliberate on issues concerning the future of school education in India, Malpani Group Director Yashvardhan Malpani said here today.

The summit will focus on the integration of technology with traditional educational values, the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms and measures to improve access to quality and equitable education.

The event was announced in the presence of School of India founder Ankit Pushparaj Verma and Dhruv School Director Anishka Malpani, among others.

Focus on future learning

Verma said the conference would focus on discussions and strategies that could be implemented at the institutional and classroom levels.

Topics to be discussed during the three-day event include changes in teaching methodologies, innovation in learning, school leadership and institutional management, student mental health and holistic development.

Sessions and workshops will also examine the role of artificial intelligence in school education, with emphasis on its safe and effective use.

The summit will also look at developments in global education and their possible implications for the Indian education system.

EdTech exhibition planned

An education technology exhibition will be organised alongside the conference, featuring demonstrations of EdTech products, smart classroom solutions, educational equipment and innovative learning resources.

Anishka Malpani said the summit would have participation from experts representing different segments of the education sector.

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Experts to address sessions

The speakers and mentors are expected to include Lakshmi Kumar of Avasara Academy, Sanjay Malpani of Malpani Group of Schools, and Dr Swati Popat Vats of ECA and Podar Education Network.

Sessions on artificial intelligence in education will feature Russell John Kelly of Almach AI, while Seetha Murthy of IB World Schools and Alka Pandey of Cambridge International are scheduled to speak on international curricula.

Parimal Merchant of SP Jain School of Global Management will address aspects of global business education, while Mrinal Shah of Social Brick will speak on play-based and experiential learning.

The organisers have also scheduled announcements and press conferences during the summit.

Registration details are available on the official website of The School of India.

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