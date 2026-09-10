Ravindra Chavan's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Visit Boosts BJP's Organisational Push | File Pic

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s one-day visit to Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg has infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers and office-bearers, with the state chief calling for an aggressive drive to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Chavan reviews party activities

Chavan attended the BJP’s district executive meetings in Sawantwadi and Ratnagiri, where he reviewed the party’s organisational activities and preparations for the coming period. He urged workers to devote themselves to the party and build a strong cadre of committed workers in villages, with particular emphasis on strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

He also asked party workers to ensure that the development works and welfare schemes being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reach the last person in society. Workers were directed to maintain regular contact with people and communicate the government’s work at the grassroots.

Focus on organisational programmes

The meetings also discussed SIR, the Seva Sankalp campaign, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training classes and other organisational programmes, with emphasis on worker training, ideological orientation and planning of future initiatives.

Chavan also inspected the ongoing construction of BJP Bhavan offices in Kankavli and Ratnagiri. He said the offices should not merely function as administrative centres but should become centres of public outreach, training and service, serving as platforms for people’s aspirations and sources of energy for party workers.

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BJP strengthens regional presence

During the visit, Chavan also met local office-bearers and workers and reviewed the party’s activities in the region. Several office-bearers and workers from different political parties joined the BJP in North Ratnagiri, indicating the party’s expanding organisational presence in the area.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency has a BJP MP, while BJP leaders also hold several positions in local civic bodies. Chavan stressed that development works undertaken through these elected representatives should be backed by sustained organisational outreach to further expand the party’s support base.

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Leaders attend meetings

The meetings were attended by Minister Nitesh Rane, BJP state general secretaries and MLAs Yogesh Sagar and Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Pramod Jathar, Sindhudurg district president Prabhakar Sawant, Ratnagiri South district president Prashant Yadav, Ratnagiri North district president Satishrao More, former MLA Vinay Natu and other party leaders and workers.

Chavan’s visit has provided a clear organisational roadmap for the BJP in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, with the party reiterating its focus on strengthening the grassroots network and working towards its “100 per cent BJP” goal.

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