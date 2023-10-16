The Intern Diaries: 'Hellooo, India,' Life In Radio

'Mirchi Sunnewale Always Khush!' | Special Arrangement

Embracing their vibrant spirit of 'Mirchi Sunnewale Always Khush!' mantra, my internship with Mirchi became a joyous symphony of learning and laughter. My journey began with an opportunity to connect with Mirchi under a Live Project with their HR Department.

Mirchi, popularly known as Radio Mirchi, is a well-known radio station that serves as a platform for music and entertainment. After carefully reviewing my performance during the live project duration, I was offered to continue with the company for my summer internship programme.

My nervousness on the first day was trumped when I entered the office: A sea of red and yellow, with people all over the place. Some were at their seats, some congregating near a door, some dancing along to the music playing live on the radio. There were regular employees intrigued by a new face in their midst, and wishing me good luck when they were made aware of me joining.

From finding the groove to blending in perfectly

I’ll admit, the first few moments of my meeting with the reporting manager were awkward as we had only interacted through video or even phone calls previously. The first week hadn’t readied me for the rollercoaster ride my days were going to be. Celebrity visits, closing various positions, and an impromptu chance of speaking live on the radio were some of the fascinating aspects of working on this job.

Do not get me wrong, I was simultaneously learning the ins and outs of the HR processes in the ways of the media industry. Talent Acquisition was something I practised hands-on, even closing two positions while aiding in the closure of several others. Right from the scouting of candidates to conducting interviews and following up with them regarding their status, I became accustomed to the process.

Despite the various aspects of human resources I gained knowledge about, Mirchi will always hold a special place in my heart due to what it provided the best: its culture and its human capital. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect my first corporate venture to be filled with welcoming and fun-loving people who are also dedicated to their work and its integrity.

People at Mirchi sang while completing a report, danced for a bit, got back to their analysis, shot a few social media-centred reels, and again started producing their content which embodied Mirchi’s ‘Fun With Work’ motto.

Learning on the job

I had the privilege of conducting personal interviews with over sixty employees to gather data regarding their thoughts and feelings about Mirchi’s reward system, The Flamethrowers. This experience gave me a much-needed insight into the overall aspects of the human psyche, different types of people and the intricacies of a reward system for employees.

This research had a positive impact; as my suggestion to combat the reduced employee satisfaction regarding the system was to introduce an anonymous cross-functional appreciation system, wherein employees may anonymously or publicly write a few of their thoughts about a fellow employee to bolster them.

I am sure my time with Mirchi will prove beneficial for my career ahead. With the radio always playing at the back, I had never imagined having fun while working on my duties with the organisation. Hence, the phrase “Mirchi Sunnewale always Khush” has ended up being words that not only hold for their listeners but also their employees.



The author is pursuing PGDM at Vivekananda Business School.

