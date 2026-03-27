Thane Traffic Police’s ‘Riders’ Initiative Saves Academic Year Of 46 Students, Ensures On-Time Arrival For Board Exams

In a commendable display of public service, the Thane City Traffic Police successfully ensured that 46 students reached their Board examination centers on time, effectively saving their academic year. | AI

Thane: In a commendable display of public service, the Thane City Traffic Police successfully ensured that 46 students reached their Board examination centers on time, effectively saving their academic year. The initiative, titled "Traffic Riders," was specifically designed to assist Class 10 and 12 students facing transit emergencies.

Operational between February 10 and March 18, the program deployed 54 dedicated riders across various strategic points in the city. These riders were tasked with navigating heavy traffic, vehicle breakdowns, and train delays to transport students who were at risk of missing their exams.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

Rapid Response: On the first day of the Class 12 exams alone, the control room addressed 25 emergency calls.

Green Corridors: In critical instances, such as a major train delay on March 7, officials coordinated "Green Corridor" style movements to ferry stranded students from Ambernath and Thane to centers in Kalyan.

Dedicated Support: Under the guidance of Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and DCP Pankaj Shirsat, the department provided specialized WhatsApp and helpline numbers for immediate student assistance.

The initiative has received widespread acclaim from parents and educators alike. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat praised the selfless service of the personnel, noting that their timely intervention prevented significant academic loss for dozens of families.

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