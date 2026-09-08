Thane Student Suicide: 17-Year-Old With 95.7% In Class 12 Dies By Suicide After IIEST Shibpur Admission Setback | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Apparently distressed over not able to secure admission in the higher education institute of his choice, a 17-year-old student, who secured 95.7 per cent marks in his Class 12 science exams, committed suicide in Thane city, police said on Monday.

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The teenager, whose family resided in an upscale housing complex in Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road, sent a message to his family's WhatsApp group stating his intention to end his life. However, before anyone could intervene, the boy jumped to his death from the 22nd-floor refuge area of a residential building on Friday evening (September 4), they said.

The teenager recently passed his Class 12 science exams with a score of 95.7 per cent and aspired to pursue a BS-MS dual degree at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (Kolkata), according to police.

However, he fell short of securing a seat after ranking 10,474 in the aptitude test. His disappointment deepened after failing to secure admission in the reputed institute, they said.

According to police, the teenager left his residence around 7:30 pm, telling his family he was going for cycling. At around 8:15 pm, he sent a message to his family's WhatsApp group stating his intention to end his life.

Upon seeing the message and finding his phone switched off, his family immediately alerted the Kasarvadavali Police Station.

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Police personnel and family members rushed to search the locality and discovered the teenager lying severely injured on a pavement near his apartment. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Thane, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) based on a statement given by the deceased's father. The section sets out the rules for how police must investigate and report unnatural deaths.

Police said the boy's family suspects no foul play, attributing the tragic step entirely to academic distress.

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