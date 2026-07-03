Thane: Student Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure College Admission | AI Representation Image

Thane, July 3: An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at Kalyan in the district after missing out on admission to a degree course, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Akshada Valvi.

As per a police official, she had passed the Std 12th exam in the commerce stream and wanted to pursue the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course.

Admission Portal Closure Reported

Following her exams, she and her sister went to their maternal uncle’s residence in Nandurbar. When Akshada returned on June 14, she found out that Mumbai University’s online admission portal for BCA had closed.

Depressed and plagued by anxiety, she allegedly consumed rat poison at her residence on June 18. After her condition deteriorated, she told her mother what she had done, and was rushed to a local hospital. As her parents could not afford treatment at the private hospital, she was subsequently shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where she died on June 28, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Khadakpada Police Station in Kalyan on June 30 and further probe was underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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