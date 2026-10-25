Thane: Rabodi Students Demand 24x7 Public Library, Warn Of Protest If TMC Fails To Act |

Thane: Social activist Zoheb Shaikh, along with a delegation of students and community members, held a press conference today to demand the urgent establishment of a functional, 24x7 public library in Rabodi, Thane (West).

Despite housing a population ranging between 40,000 and 60,000 residents, the Rabodi ward currently lacks a single operational public library.

"It is deeply concerning that an area with over 40,000 residents does not have even one functional public library, stated social activist Zoheb Shaikh during the media briefing. "Establishing a full-fledged 24x7 study center on the terrace of TMC School Nos. 8, 11, and 14 is a practical solution that will give local youth a safe, quiet space to build their futures."

To address this critical gap, the group submitted an official letter to the Education Officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Uthalsar Prabhag Samiti. The representation specifically requests setting up a full-fledged reading facility equipped with essential study infrastructure, reference books, and internet access.

Severe Financial Hardships and Need for Infrastructure

Addressing the media, activists pointed out that nearly half of Rabodi’s population lives below the poverty line. As a result, many families are financially unable to afford private coaching centers, costly study spaces, or expensive academic literature.

"Many of us live in small households where quiet, distraction-free study space is simply unavailable,"explained Qubra Siddiqui, a student present at the briefing. "Having a round-the-clock library in our neighborhood will mean we no longer have to travel long distances just to find a suitable place to focus on our studies."

While local students possess immense talent, ambition, and innovative potential, they are severely hindered by the lack of basic educational resources.

Waqas Shaikh, another student, emphasized the financial burden on competitive exam aspirants:

"Exams like MPSC and UPSC require intense dedication and thousands of rupees worth of reference books that most families in Rabodi cannot afford. A public library equipped with study guides, internet access, and digital tools will level the playing field for students from lower-income backgrounds."

Raziya Khan, a student representative, added:

"Safety and accessibility are major concerns for female students. A well-lit, secure, 24-hour reading room close to home will allow young women in Rabodi to prepare for higher education and government exams without compromising their safety."*

Cross-Party Outreach and Warning of Peaceful Protest

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Zoheb Shaikh announced plans to escalate their advocacy by reaching out across political lines. The delegation will soon submit official memorandums to key public representatives—including MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLA Jitendra Awhad, and MLC Niranjan Davkhare—seeking bipartisan support to ensure the civic administration fulfills this basic educational requirement.

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"Education is the most powerful tool for social mobility in economically weaker areas like First Rabodi," remarked delegation members Fahim Sayyed and Sohail Bawazir. "We urge all political leaders and civic officials to come together and support this cause for the benefit of our students."

Drawing a parallel to their past achievements, the group recalled how persistent community efforts and follow-ups previously led to the successful conversion of a local TMC school into an English-medium institution. They pledged to apply the same determination toward securing a public library.

However, the delegation warned that if the Thane Municipal Corporation fails to fulfill their legitimate demands, students and social activists will organize a peaceful protest outside the TMC headquarters to ensure their demands are met.

Key Demands Submitted to TMC

According to the representation submitted to the TMC Education Department, the delegation requested the civic body to provide:

24x7 Study Facilities: A dedicated, quiet reading space accessible day and night.

Essential Infrastructure:Proper tables, chairs, lighting, ventilation, and power backup.

Academic Resources: Books, newspapers, and preparation guides for competitive examinations including MPSC, UPSC, SSC, Banking, and Railway recruitment tests.

Digital Learning Facilities: Computer systems with high-speed internet access for online research and exam preparation.

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