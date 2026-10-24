16-Year-Old Class 10 Student Drowns In Well While Swimming With Friends Near Manikpur Church Road | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai: A tragic incident occurred in the Manikpur area of Vasai West on Saturday afternoon when a 16-year-old schoolboy drowned in a well while swimming with his friends.

Deceased Identified As Class 10 Student

The deceased has been identified as Prem Pravin Sawant, a resident of the Gawkhawar area in Vasai East. He was studying in Class 10 at G.J. Vartak Vidyalaya.

According to reports, after completing his preliminary Class 10 examination on Saturday morning, Prem went with five to six friends to swim in a well located near Manikpur Church Road.

Boy Reportedly Misjudged Water Depth

While swimming, he reportedly misjudged the depth of the water and drowned. Upon noticing the incident, local residents informed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade and the police.

Fire brigade personnel and police immediately launched a search operation at the spot.

Local residents and former corporator Nelson Lobo said that children frequently visit the area to swim despite repeated warnings. They added that safety nets had previously been installed around the well by the municipal authorities but were later removed.

Residents have demanded that the civic administration take immediate steps to secure the well and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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