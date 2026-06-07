Thane Municipal Corporation's Marathi-Medium Schools In Crisis: Zero Teacher Recruitment, 200 Vacancies, And Fears Of Systematic Closure | AI

Thane: Poor planning, a mounting burden of vacant posts, and the deployment of educators to non-academic tasks have severely disrupted the education system across Marathi-medium schools run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

While most local self-government bodies across Maharashtra successfully secured new teachers last year through the state's centralized Pavitra Portal, the TMC failed to recruit even a single teacher. This absolute failure has raised serious questions regarding the functioning and efficiency of the civic body's education department.

222 Clock-Hour Basis Teachers Appointed Last Year

The acute shortage of permanent teaching staff has directly impacted students. Due to inadequate staff strength, the workload on existing teachers in several schools has increased substantially.

To bridge the gap, the administration had to heavily rely on temporary staff. Information has emerged that 222 teachers were appointed on a clock-hour basis last year just to keep the classrooms running.

Key Statistics at a Glance

Total TMC Schools: 126 (103 Primary and 23 Secondary)

Student Enrollment: Around 30,000 students currently enrolled.

Missed Recruitment: Approximately 200 teaching vacancies remained unfilled due to administrative delays.

School Reopening Date: TMC schools are scheduled to reopen on June 15.

Administrative Delay Costs 200 Vacancies

According to reports, the TMC Education Department failed to submit the required data and precise details of vacant positions to the Pavitra Portal in a timely and proper manner. Due to this bureaucratic lapse, the recruitment of approximately 200 permanent teachers could not materialize, leaving the schools high and dry for the upcoming academic year.

Concerns Over Closure of Marathi Medium Schools

In an alternative move, the TMC partnered with a private entity to start its first CBSE school in the Kalwa area. Students from the corporation's Marathi-medium kindergarten (Balwadi) and up to Class 2 were diverted to this new institution.

Consequently, reports have surfaced that TMC Balwadis and other classrooms in Kalwa and Kharigaon areas now sit completely empty. This has triggered widespread concerns and critical questions from locals and activists, asking whether the municipal corporation is using these administrative shifts as a pretext to systematically shut down local Marathi-medium schools.

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