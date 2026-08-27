Thane Government Schools To Get Fourfold Rise In Funds For Infrastructure And Technology Upgrade | AI

​Thane: In a major push to overhaul educational infrastructure, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a significant fourfold increase in funds allocated for public schools across Thane. Under the new directive—issued on Monday, August 24, during a pre-cabinet review meeting with education officials—20% of the Thane District Planning funds will now be earmarked directly for school repairs, beautification, and the integration of modern educational technology, up from the previous allocation of just 5%.

Zilla Parishad and TMC schools to benefit from decision

​The decision applies to schools run by both the Zilla Parishad and the Thane Municipal Corporation across urban and rural parts of the district. The intervention addresses growing concerns over dilapidated school infrastructure and inadequate amenities, which have increasingly driven parents to prefer private schools over government institutions.

Shinde calls for technology-driven learning environment

​Emphasizing the need for a modern learning environment, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde instructed both administrative bodies to draft a comprehensive action plan.

​"Along with school beautification, the integration of state-of-the-art educational technology is essential to foster enthusiasm for learning among children and ensure high-quality education across all government schools," Deputy CM Shinde stated while instructing authorities to roll out the initiative.

​This policy move comes amid mounting pressure from civic activists and political groups. Abhijit Dipke of the Janata Party—who previously targeted the government over the NEET paper leak issue—recently posted a video highlighting the poor state of rural schools and warning of fresh agitation. The substantial hike in district planning funds is expected to give public schools in Thane a complete structural and technological makeover.

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