Thane girl emerges as Maharashtra topper in UPSC 2022

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Maharashtra UPSC topper 2022 | Twitter

Mumbai: Thane girl, Dr. Kashmira Sankhe, made the city proud after emerging as the Maharashtra topper at AIR 25, in UPSC CSE 2022. After graduating with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Mumbai’s Government Dental College, the UPSC aspirant reportedly continued to treat patients at her sister’s clinic as an assistant dentist while preparing for the civil services exams.

Unable to make it through the UPSC prelims in her first two attempts, the Thane student heaved a sigh of relief after clearing all rounds on her third attempt.

With I.A.S. as her first priority and I.F.S. as her second, the Maharashtra topper hopes to continue her services within the state due to her deep attachment to Maharashtra’s culture as per reports.

