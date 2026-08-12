Thane Civic Schools To Get 70 More Digital Classrooms At ₹1.99 Crore Cost | AI

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to digitally upgrade an additional 70 classrooms in its primary and secondary schools. The administration has prepared a proposal estimating an expenditure of ₹1,99,46,430 for this phase, aimed at boosting visual and interactive learning for students through big-screen audio-visual content.

​Phased Digital Expansion

​Out of the total 637 classrooms across 69 TMC school buildings, 455 classrooms have already been modernized using digital technology. The civic body plans to digitize the remaining 182 classrooms in phases:

​2019–20 (Phase 1): 200 classrooms converted to digital.

​Phases 2 & 3: 83 classrooms upgraded.

​2025–26: 72 classrooms upgraded via civic planning, along with another 100 classrooms modernized using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

​2026–27 (Current Proposal): 70 additional classrooms targeted for upgrade by the Education Department.

​The estimated cost per classroom for the current phase is approximately ₹2,84,949.

​High-Tech Classroom Features

​Each upgraded digital classroom will be equipped with modern learning tools and management infrastructure, including:

​65-inch digital screens, computers, and cameras.

​Power backup systems to ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages.

​Mounting and installation setups.

​Comprehensive computer software systems for students.

​Integrated modules for admission management, classroom management, attendance tracking, exam administration, and other educational utilities.

​Budget & Administrative Approval

​The total projected expenditure of ₹1,99,46,430 covers equipment installation, three years of maintenance, transportation, labor, and teacher training.

​The administration has drafted a formal proposal to secure administrative and financial approval, along with authorization to invite tenders. The proposal will be submitted for official sanction at the upcoming general body meeting scheduled for August 17.

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