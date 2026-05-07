Thane Civic Body Files NC Complaint Against 12 Teachers For Skipping Census Duty Amid Manpower Shortage | File Pic

Mumbai: As the first phase of the 2026–27 population census commenced on May 1, the administration has begun mobilising personnel, including private school teachers, to carry out the exercise. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has filed a non-cognizable (NC) complaint at the Mumbra police station against 12 teachers from three schools for failing to report for census duty.

Action taken to meet deadline amid summer vacation leave

Shivprasad Nagarjoge, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of the census in Diva, said the action was taken to ensure adequate participation amid a manpower crunch.

“It was observed that several teachers were on leave as the exercise coincided with summer vacations. There was insufficient manpower, and we had to complete the work within a fixed timeline, which necessitated this step,” he said.

Teachers prioritised as per Union home ministry directive

An official estimated Diva’s population at over 7.5 lakh, requiring between 1,400 and 1,600 personnel to complete the exercise.

Nagarjoge added that teachers have been prioritised for census work as per directives from the Union home ministry. “It is a national duty. In the Diva region, there are limited government offices to draw staff from, making schools our primary resource. We have also sought participation from private school teachers,” he said.

Remuneration of ₹25,000 for both phases, higher than election duty

In the first phase, teachers are undergoing training for what will be the country’s first fully digital census. They are being assigned batches to verify and register housing data, with submissions expected by the first week of June. The second phase is scheduled for next year.

Officials said the work offers flexibility, with no fixed reporting hours, and carries a cumulative remuneration of around ₹25,000 for both phases, higher than what is typically paid for election-related duties.

"We were also mindful whole calling the teachers for duty, and the schools and option to choose the staff they send. Out of 1600 required teachers only about a 100 teachers would also have BLO duty, however the attendance is significantly low," he said.

One of the schools involved said staffing issues had contributed to the absence. "While only a few teachers assigned to census duty had resigned, others were on leave contributing to the staffing issue. The issue has now been resolved and alternate teachers have been deputed,” a representative said.