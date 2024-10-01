Thailand: School Bus With 44 Students Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 25 Feared Dead; Tragic Video Surfaces

The students on the bus were reported to be in elementary and junior high school. | @justinbroadcast

A devastating fire broke out on a bus in Thailand, carrying 44 students and their teachers. According to the news agency AFP, over 25 students were killed, and more students are feared to be dead. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The incident happened at about 12.30 p.m. local time on Phahon Yothin Road, close to the Zeer Rangsit shopping center in Khu Khot, Thailand.

Tragic videos shared on social media have captured the horrifying moment of the school bus on fire. Massive clouds of black smoke can be seen blowing out of the bus as it stood by the side of the road. Hours after the fire, bodies were still inside the bus. The students on the bus were reported to be in elementary and junior high school.

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul revealed that 25 people are feared dead, based on the number of survivors. The bus driver reportedly survived but has since fled the scene and remains unaccounted for.

As per the news report, sixteen students and three teachers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Thailand's Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the driver has fled the scene of the crash, but authorities are confident he will be tracked down, as reported by local media.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra offered her condolences in a post on social media platform X, saying that the government would cover medical costs and offer compensation to the victims' families.

"I am aware of a bus fire incident from Uthai Thani, carrying students on a field trip to Bangkok, which resulted in an accident on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, resulting in deaths and injuries," Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased. As the government, we have ordered Mr. Anutin, Mr. Suriya and Mr. Sabida to go to the scene themselves. The government will take care of the medical expenses and provide compensation to the families of the deceased,"said the post written in Thai," she added.