Tezpur University Students Sit For Exams Amid Ongoing Protest Demanding VC's Removal

Tezpur (Assam): Agitating students of Assam's Tezpur University (TU) agreed to sit for end-term examinations, even as they continued to impose a shutdown of all other activities to press for their demand for an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities by Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, and his removal from the post.

The protesters have also expressed "deep disappointment and concern over the Ministry of Education's continued delay in issuing an official response to the ongoing movement that has now stretched for over 85 days".

"As a mark of respect to the request of acting VC Dhurba Kumar Bhattacharya, the students agreed to sit for the examinations from Thursday," a member of Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), a joint platform of students, teachers and non-teaching staffers, under the aegis of which the protests have been going on, said on Friday.

The senior-most faculty member, Bhattacharyya, had assumed charge as acting Vice-Chancellor suo motu on December 5, citing the Tezpur University Act, 1993.

The TUFF member said the end-term exams were initially scheduled from December 3-15.

"It has now started from Thursday with a similar schedule," he said.

However, all other activities in this central university will remain under the shutdown.

"The protest is still underway. The students will only sit for the exams, and once it is over, the boycott and complete shutdown will continue until the demands are met," he said.

He added that a more "intensive shutdown" will be enforced after the examinations are over, and "this time, everything will be closed down, including all facilities within the campus, banks, ATMs, and the post office".

The TUFF, in a statement on Friday, expressed its "deep disappointment and concern over the Ministry of Education's continued delay in issuing an official response to the ongoing movement that has now stretched for over 85 days".

It pointed out that though the ministry has provided an informal written assurance that an inquiry will be initiated against Singh, no formal communication or actionable directive has been released to the university community.

Raising questions on the ministry's "intentions", the TUFF questioned whether it is committed to safeguarding the future of the students or is more invested in "shielding" Singh.

"The stakeholders condemn this unacceptable neglect and reiterate that only a transparent, official and time-bound response from the ministry can restore trust and bring stability to Tezpur University," the statement added.

The varsity, located on the north bank of Brahmaputra in Sonitpur district, has been under complete shutdown since November 29 as a joint forum of all stakeholders have demanded the removal of the VC and starting of an inquiry against him.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the agitators are also protesting alleged deforestation carried out under Singh's administration.

The protesters have said that the university will remain closed until a formal communication from the Centre is received regarding the removal of the VC.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university had witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

Singh had convened a virtual meeting of the Board of Management (BOM) on December 4, and appointed Mass Communication Professor Joya Chakraborty as pro-VC, a role she declined.

